Did THE ROLLING STONES Open A Portal To Hell?; AXS TV Investigates (Video)

"You may not know who Mercy Fontenot is, but she was a member of the GTO's and The Frank Zappa Band AND she may have predicted the Altamont Festival Disaster. During The Rolling Stones' performance of 'Sympathy For The Devil', a fight broke out that ultimately resulted in the death of 18 year old Meredith Hunter. During the recording of the song 'Sympathy For The Devil', Mercy sat in the recording sessions and was "shook", saying she felt that Mick Jagger was opening up a portal to something "not good". Plus, right before the festival, she read The Stone's tarot cards and it spelled out disaster, destruction, and Satan."

Learn more about Mercy and her relationship with The Rolling Stones in this The Top Ten Revealed extra: