DIE KREATUR Feat. OOMPH!, LORD OF THE LOST Members Release Debut Album Today; Official Lyric Video For "Untergang" Posted

Today, Die Kreatur, the beloved child of Dero Goi (Oomph!) and Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), releases their debut album, Panoptikum, accompanied by a lyric video for the new single, "Untergang" (in English: "Downfall"). Check it out below.

Die Kreatur: "The song 'Untergang' describes the third and last phase of a falling apart interpersonal relationship. These three phases, analogues to life, can be divided in maturity, height and decay. In this final phase, the last desperate attempts of the manipulative, control-addicted, exploitative and abusive person become more and more visible, by trying to keep the interpersonal system or the dying relationship alive with all his might, even though the cracks in the foundation are already very recognizable. Thereby, the respective person is entitled to every conceivable means to avert the inevitable, the inter-personal Downfall..."

Die Kreatur recently released a two-part track-by-track video for Panoptikum:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The Deluxe Box contains the exclusive Panoptikum 1920 CD, featuring recordings of all songs on the album in the style of the swinging Twenties, recorded only on an authentic piano, as well as two vocal microphones.

Die Kreatur about Panoptikum:

"Panoptikum comes up with a dark arc of suspense that takes the listener into the gloomy, winding alleys of the 1920s, where they meet freaks and creatures of all kinds. However, true evil awaits them not in the hideous creatures on display at Panoptikum, but behind the stuffy façade of the normal, respectable citizen that delights in their gruesome appearance. Panoptikum is the ruthless reflection of a decadent, self-indulgent and sated society. Will we be able to bear our own cruel face?” - Dero Goi & Chris Harms

Tracklisting:

“Die Kreatur”

“Kälter Als Der Tod"

“Unzertrennlich”

“Durch Die Nacht”

“Zwei 100%”

“Schlafes Braut”

“Untergang”

“Mensch / Maschine”

“Was Mir Am Wichtigsten Ist”

“Benutz Mich”

“Glück Auf!”

“Gott Verdammt”

“Kälter Als Der Tod” video:

“Die Kreatur” video: