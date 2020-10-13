DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO Appears in Horror Short Film "Metavision"

Greg Puciato, who recently released his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Children Of God, makes his acting debut, appearing in the Jai Love (Dead Hands Dig Deep) directed short film “Metavision” with The Jesus Lizard’s David Yow. The horror outing makes its theatrical debut on October 15 at Screamfest LA.

“I had actually just seen Jai’s film, Dead Hands Dig Deep, when he reached out to me. Life is full of synchronicities,” explained Puciato. “This is the second time I’ve been asked to kill someone in a video of some sort, the first time being in a music video. I dunno what that says about me. This time it was like ‘Can you kill someone, while cackling with laughter, with David Yow?’ Uh yeah, I think I’m exactly your guy. Tell me when and where.”

The entrée into acting comes during a prolific period for the singer/guitar player as he celebrates not only the recent arrival of Child Solder: Creator Of God but also the forthcoming Killer Be Killed album, Reluctant Hero (Nov. 20, Nuclear Blast).

Child Soldier: Creator Of God was recorded in Los Angeles from the halcyon days of 2019 throughout the early, tumultuous months of 2020. The album was produced by Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Haim) and mixed by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Cure). Participating drummers are Ben Koller, Chris Pennie and Chris Hornbrook.

Tracklisting:

“Heavy Of Stone”

“Creator Of God”

“Fire For Water”

“Deep Set”

“Temporary Object”

“Fireflies”

“Do You Need Me To Remind You?”

“Roach Hiss”

“Down When I’m Not”

“You Know I Do”

“Through The Walls”

“A Pair Of Questions”

“Evacuation”

“Heartfree”

“September City”

"Do You Need Me To Remind You?" video:

“A Pair Of Questions” video:

“Roach Hiss”:

“Fire For Water”:

“Deep Set”:

(Top photo: Stephen Odom)