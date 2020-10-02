DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO Releases Debut Solo Album Early

Greg Puciato released his solo debut album, Child Soldier: Creator Of God (Federal Prisoner), via Bandcamp, a full three weeks earlier than anticipated. The 15-song album will arrive on all digital service providers on Friday, October 9.

Child Soldier: Creator Of God’s early arrival follows an unauthorized album leak that began spreading through online communities.

Puciato said of the leak and pivot to an earlier than anticipated release: “I can't believe this is a thing someone thought would be cool to do to an independent artist in 2020, but some dipshit “reviewer” (we know who it was) leaked my record. Younger me would've put his name out there for everyone to see… but we’re going to use this as a chance to highlight the importance of being adaptable, flexible, and able to roll with the punches and call an audible. Shit happens and you need to be able to move quickly to adapt. Would I like everyone to go buy a digital copy now, or check it out on a streaming site next Friday? Yeah, that'd be cool. Vinyl will still be shipping around the original release date of Oct. 23rd. We still have some copies of the European variant and the Australian variant remaining ... feel free to check 'em out here and here, along with various other pieces of merch.

"We're also cooking up something cool and related... I can't really spill the beans on that yet....but will do so very, very soon.

"In the meantime, the stream for ‘Down When I'm Not’ is up now on all of the dsps. There's no video because I'm smoked and there's only so much time in a day and energy in a person, but it's a fun little alternative summer song about feeling in love and feeling like you're weightless, racing and being propelled because of it. Makes me think of when I was a little 13-year-old turd-muppet listening to music and crushing on someone. Quick little tidbit, the demo for this musically, which was pretty much the same structure as the final version, was done in 2010 or so, the chorus vocal melody is a spin-off of something else unreleased that I wrote in like 2002, and the other vocal melodies and all of the lyrics came just this last year. It's kinda cool to hang onto stuff for that long and then have it all connect and come together, and still feel like me, considering all of the time periods it pulled from. It was always something that I knew I would get back to, I just didn't really have the home for it, so now here it is. Hornbrook killed it on these drum fills and on the overall feel of the drums too, I'm pretty sure this is 180bpm and these fills are fuckin' RIPPIN. Thanks for killing it, dude. Hey reader, I dunno if you run or not, but put this on in some headphones and go outside and just start running...that's how this song makes me feel. Makes me wanna run off the road and into the sky.

"So to recap: fuck piracy, fuck that dude that leaked my record, here's a song, support independent arts and culture(more now than ever), the album's out now via Bandcamp and next Friday via streaming sites, some other shit is gonna be announced shortly afterwards, hope you're all staying sane and safe, keep your wits about you and have some empathy and tolerance for one another, and stay intolerant of being turned against each other.”

Child Soldier: Creator Of God was recorded in Los Angeles from the halcyon days of 2019 throughout the early, tumultuous months of 2020. The album was produced by Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Haim) and mixed by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Cure). Participating drummers are Ben Koller, Chris Pennie and Chris Hornbrook.

Tracklisting:

“Heavy Of Stone”

“Creator Of God”

“Fire For Water”

“Deep Set”

“Temporary Object”

“Fireflies”

“Do You Need Me To Remind You?”

“Roach Hiss”

“Down When I’m Not”

“You Know I Do”

“Through The Walls”

“A Pair Of Questions”

“Evacuation”

“Heartfree”

“September City”

"Do You Need Me To Remind You?" video:

“A Pair Of Questions” video:

“Roach Hiss”:

“Fire For Water”:

“Deep Set”:

(Photo - Jesse Draxler)