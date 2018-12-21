DIMEBAG DARRELL - Dimebash 2019 Performances By KILL DEVIL HELL And FIREBALL MINISTRY To Be Followed By All-Star Jam

Once again, Santa Ana's Observatory OC (3503 S. Harbor Blvd) will host a massive Dimebash, fueled by Monster Energy, on Thursday, January 24th. The event will be hosted by Sirius XM's Jose Mangin, and in addition to Monster Energy, is sponsored by Affliction, Metal Blade Records, Dean Guitars, ddrum, California's Finest and BackBeat BBQ.

Dimebash will feature performances by Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry, followed by an all-star jam featuring members to be announced performing Dime's music and his favorite tunes. Stay tuned for more details.

Doors open at 7 PM and the all ages event starts at 8 PM. Tickets are available via Ticketweb here.

A private afterparty will take place after the main event featuring Dave Grohl's BackBeat BBQ cooking up a monstrous feast for all in attendance, and tons of great raffle prizes will be available to win throughout the night.Details on how you can win a seat at a private afterparty table are coming soon!

For both events, all proceeds will benefit MusicCares and Guitars For Vets.

Rita Haney says, "The thing that I look forward to most about Dimebash is how it doesn't matter if you're up on the stage jammin' or if your standing in the crowd - we're all just one big bunch of fans together, here to pay our respects to the same man for the love, the laughs, and the killer tunes he created with that power groove of his! Lots of fun is had in that room on that one night - you never know the combinations of talent you're going to see! It's pretty damn magical!"