DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist SILENOZ On New Album - "We're Looking At Toning It Down A Little, Especially On The Orchestral Side"

Dimmu Borgir guitarist Silenoz recently appeared on Australian podcast Everblack. An excerpt from the interview, which can be heard in full below, has been transcribed as follows:

Silenoz was asked about the status of Dimmu Borgir's next album, the follow-up to 2018's Eonian, he replied:

"We're pretty well on the way into the beginning of the songwriting process for the next album. So, things are going pretty smooth, to be fair. We have, separately, us in the band, we have so much ideas for material, and we just bring everything to the Dimmu pot, so to speak, and we stir around, and then stuff comes out. So it's like a meat grinder. It's a pretty long process, but it's a really fun process, and there's never a shortage of ideas and riffs. It's more like a challenge to assemble it all. And again also there to shave off the fat that's not needed, basically. It feels really good, and it's not gonna take us 10 years until the next album is out — that I can guarantee."

Next, Silenoz shared a little about the musical direction the new Dimmu Borgir songs are taking:

"It's obviously always strange to talk about it that early in the songwriting process, but I feel like it might be a little bit more stripped down. And that's probably not saying too much, because we have so much of everything. But I feel like we're looking at maybe toning it down a little bit, especially on the orchestral side. So people shouldn't be too surprised if they get a bit more stripped-down version of Dimmu on the next album."

(Photo by Per Heimly)