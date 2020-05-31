DINO CAZARES Talks COVID-19 Lockdown - "I've Been Writing For ASESINO, For DIVINE HERESY, And For Possible FEAR FACTORY"

The clip below is Nuclear Blast's weekly video podcast hosted by Francesco Paoli of Italian orchestral-death metal giant, Fleshgod Apocalypse. The guests this time out (Episode 9) are Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares and Angra guitarist Rafael Bittencourt.

During the interview, Cazares revealed he's been using the time at home during the current COVID-19 lockdown to write new music:

"Me being quarantined, I've been really lucky because my engineer lives next door, so I was able to go over there and write a lot of music. I've been writing for everything - for Asesino, for Divine Heresy and for possible Fear Factory. I've been writing and getting ready, getting prepared, so I'll be ready and prepared and have stuff already written. My band Asesino, we haven't put a record out since 2007, so now that I've got this time, I go over there and we're almost done with the record. So pretty soon you'll be seeing some new stuff from Asesino."

Cazares recently uploaded a new video breaking down the riff from Fear Factory's “Replica”, taken from the 1995 album Demanufacture.

A year ago, Cazares issued the following update announcing he was leaving Ibanez as his go-to guitar brand:

"There comes a time in life where you have to make a tough decision, and this is one of those times. After 22 years with Ibanez guitars I’m sadly saying goodbye, but the time has come to move on to a new home at Ormsby Guitars.

Let’s start from the beginning:

During the Demanufacture world tour in 1996, Ibanez approached me about using their 7-string Universe guitar. Instantly, I was hooked on the new creative cutting-edge genre-defining design of the 7-string guitar. It worked perfectly for me because I was tuning my 6-string ESP guitar down to B standard and lower. The string tension was so much better on the 7-string and it all just made sense to me.

In 1996-97, I forced EMG to make the first 7-string active pickup. Using an active bass pickup case for a 7-string guitar pickup worked perfectly, which was named the Soapbar mount. It became the industry standard 707. Then a little while later the DC81-7.

Ten years after that I helped Seymour Duncan design their first active Blackout pickup, and then later we designed my signature pickup, the Retribution. In 2014, after being with Ibanez for 17+ years I finally got my first signature guitar, the DCM100. Most people felt I deserved a signature guitar many years before that, but I was just happy I finally got one. Unfortunately, in late 2017 my guitar was discontinued for legal reasons beyond all of our control. Twenty-two years is a long time to be with one brand but Ibanez has stood beside me through all my ups and downs. I want to thank Ibanez and its parent company, Hoshino, for all the amazing custom guitars that you’ve made me over the years. Everyone in the LA Custom Shop has been so nice and super supportive on all my endeavours. I want everyone at Ibanez to know that I appreciate all the years together. The fun, the music and the memories: Mike Orrigo, Tak Hosono, Alex Kerk, Rocky Oda, Happy Yoshida and Mike Taft, thank you.

Moving on to Ormsby Guitars:

I became friends with Perry Ormsby a couple of years ago at NAMM and I asked him for a guitar. He sent it over right away and instantly I fell in love with it. The way I felt when I picked up that first Ibanez 7-string is the same way I felt when I picked up my first very well-crafted multiscale guitar from Ormsby. I was really blown away how easy it was to play.I’m always looking to improve and innovate, and Perry is absolutely on the same page. I look forward to collaborating with Ormsby on creating amazing signature guitars. At this year's 2019 NAMM convention we will be displaying two different models at the Ormsby booth #2841 in Hall D. Come by, say hi and pick them up and try them out for yourself."

Check out Cazares' artist page at Ormsby Guitars here.