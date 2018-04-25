DIO DISCIPLES - Debut Full-Length Album To Be Released Via BMG

Wendy Dio has revealed that Dio Disciples - featuring former Dio members and vocalists Tim "Ripper Owens (ex-Judas Priest) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob) - will release their debut album of "all new material" via BMG.

Speaking with 96.7 KCAL-FM radio show Wired In The Empire, Wendy reveals: "We're just about to sign a record deal with BMG for them to start making a new record."

In regards to when the album could see a release, Wendy says: "Actually, I'm going for a meeting with [BMG] next week, so I will know in a few weeks... to go over the marketing plan and when they think that they should have the record out."

Listen to the interview below:

Dio Disciples lineup:

Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) - Vocals

Oni Logan (Lynch Mob) - Vocals

Craig Goldy (Dio) - Guitar

Bjorn Englen (Yngwie Malmsteen) - Bass

Scott Warren (Dio, Heaven & Hell) - Keyboards

Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio, Operation: Mindcrime) - Drums