DIO DISCIPLES - Debut Full-Length Album To Be Released Via BMG
April 25, 2018, 2 hours ago
Wendy Dio has revealed that Dio Disciples - featuring former Dio members and vocalists Tim "Ripper Owens (ex-Judas Priest) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob) - will release their debut album of "all new material" via BMG.
Speaking with 96.7 KCAL-FM radio show Wired In The Empire, Wendy reveals: "We're just about to sign a record deal with BMG for them to start making a new record."
In regards to when the album could see a release, Wendy says: "Actually, I'm going for a meeting with [BMG] next week, so I will know in a few weeks... to go over the marketing plan and when they think that they should have the record out."
Listen to the interview below:
Dio Disciples lineup:
Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) - Vocals
Oni Logan (Lynch Mob) - Vocals
Craig Goldy (Dio) - Guitar
Bjorn Englen (Yngwie Malmsteen) - Bass
Scott Warren (Dio, Heaven & Hell) - Keyboards
Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio, Operation: Mindcrime) - Drums