DIO DISCIPLES Perform At Hall Of Heavy Metal History; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Dio Disciples featuring Craig Goldy, Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen, Tim “Ripper” Owens, and Joe Retta performed at the Hall Of Heavy Metal History all-star induction ceremony on January 18th at the Anaheim Expo Center in Anaheim, CA. Check out fan-filmed video footage of the Disciples performing the Black Sabbath classic “Heaven & Hell” and the Dio staple “Holy Diver”.

Proceeds from the event were donated to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The 2017 Hall Of Heavy Metal History inductees Include:

* Ronnie James Dio (Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio) (with Wendy Dio accepting the induction)

* Metal Blade Records (with Brian Slagel accepting the induction)

* Scorpions (with Drummer Mikkey Dee accepting the induction)

* Rainbow Bar And Grill (with owner Mikael Maglieri accepting the induction)

* Rudy Sarzo (formerly of Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake)

* Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot) (along with a special 33rd Anniversary induction of Quiet Riot, as the first band to achieve the #1 Heavy Metal Album status)

* Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead) (with special guest accepting the nomination)

* Ross "The Boss" Friedman (ex-Manowar)

* Vinny Appice (formerly of Black Sabbath and Dio)

* Don Airey (Deep Purple)

* Andy Zildjian (President/CEO of Sabian Cymbals)

* Randy Rhoads (Ozzy Osbourne) (with the Rhoads family members accepting the induction)

"The induction of Ronnie into the Annual Hall of Heavy Metal History is indeed an honour and I know Ronnie would have been very proud," says Wendy Dio. "On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, we thank you for your support and donation. Every penny will go to cancer research and education, to hopefully one day find a cure for this horrible disease that takes the lives of so many of our loved ones."

"We are totally honoured to be inducted into such a great organization," says Metal Blade Records founder Brian Slagel. "I am awestruck at the names that stand beside us, and so thankful for everyone who has helped us along the way. Huge thanks to all at the Hall of Heavy Metal History for this great honor."

"Our family is so deeply honored to have Randy inducted into The Hall of Heavy Metal History," says Kathy and Kelle Rhoads." To think that after all these years since he has passed, he is STILL remembered and respected is totally awesome. His passion for music continues to inspire so many. It was always about the "Music" for him. He would be speechless about this award, and so would our Mom!!"