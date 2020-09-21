DIO's "Rainbow In The Dark" Gets Ukulele Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic fingerstyle ukulele cover of the Dio classic, "Rainbow In The Dark".

Thomas has performed this song frequently (on guitar) with Ben Woods on the Master Guitar Tour, but this time it's an unplugged solo ukulele arrangement. "Rainbow In The Dark" was released as a single with an official video in 1983 and was featured on the Holy Diver album.