DIR EN GREY To Release New Single In August; Details Of Limited Edition CD / DVD Version Revealed

Japanese avant-garde metallers Dir En Grey have announced August 3rd as the release date for their much-anticipated new single, "Ochita Koto No Aru Sora". The band revealed details of the release during a July 24th audio livestream.

According to JRockNews.com, the single was initially due to be exclusively released via all digital platforms. In more recent updates, however, the band specified that all three tracks will be available through purchase at download services (iTunes, Google Play Music, Amazon Music), while subscription services such as Spotify will only receive an edited version of the title track, leaving out the re-recording of "Clever Sleazoid" and the live take of "Followers" at Islington Assembly Hall on February 5th.

It was also announced that a special physical package with bonus content would be available. This edition can only be obtained in exchange for a ticket to their canceled performance at Pia Arena MM on July 23rd and 24th, 2020. The physical format comes with a DVD featuring their live shows at Elysée Montmartre in Paris France on February 2nd, and at KT Zepp Yokohama, Japan on March 28th.

Digital edition:

"Ochita Koto No Aru Sora"

"Clever Sleazoid"

"Followers" (live)

Special Edition:

CD

"Ochita Koto No Aru Sora"

"Clever Sleazoid"

"Followers" (live)

DVD

"Zetsuentai"

"Keibetsu to Hajimari"

"Aka"

"Downfall"

"Values of Madness"

"Keigaku no Yoku"

"Ranunculus"

"The World of Mercy"

"Ningen wo Kaburu"

"Keibetsu to Hajimari"

"Merciless Cult"

"Saku"

"Zetsuentai"

"Aka"

"Downfall"

"Fukai"

"Keigaku no Yoku"

"Ranunculus"

"The World of Mercy"

"Sustain the Untruth"

"Utafumi"