DIRGE Return With New Album In December 2018; "Lost Empyrean" Title Track Streaming

October 26, 2018, an hour ago

After  four  long  years  in  seemingly  quiet  solitude,  Dirge,  the  conjurers  of  celestial  bodies  rooted  in  cumbersome  earth,  return  with  their  7th  offering  of  hymnals  to  the  toil  of  suffering  and  perseverance.  

Boasting  a  two-and-a-half year  writing  process  and  mixing/mastering  credits  by  Raphael  Bovey  (Wilhelmina,  Schammasch,  Zatokrev),  Lost  Empyrean  serves  as  a  soundtrack  to  the  dual  relationship  between  the  primordial  quintessence  colliding  with  the  earthly  body  and  the  illusory  nature  of  providence  upon  the  somber,  meager  trappings  of  existence.  With  a  molten  foundation  likening  early  Baroness,  Pelican  and  Isis  and  the  atmospheric  permutations  of  the  later,  Neurosis  and  modern  Killing  Joke,  Dirge  forge  a  sonic  landscape  that  both  swells  and  breathes  with  lush  and  delicate  passages  while  brutally  pummeling  with  emotive,  heavy  riffs.  

Lost  Empyrean  is  as  dynamic  and  multi-faceted  as  it  is  crushing  and  furious.  Like  the  crashing  of  waves,  sludgy,  doom-laden  riffs  ebb  and  flow  into  calm  ambience  and  sonorous  post-metal  atmosphere.  Dour  roars  relax  into  despondent  clean  vocals  and  spoken  word.  With  their  latest  masterpiece,  DIRGE  weave  a  tapestry  of  fluid  contradictions.  Melodic  and  dissonant,  hopeful  and  desperate,  tranquil  and  tempestuous,  'Lost  Empyrean'  is  not  simply  a  record  to  be  heard,  but  to  be  surrendered  to.  

The  new  album  Lost  Empyrean  will be released on December 14th  via  Debemur  Morti  Productions.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Wingless  Multitudes"
"Hosea  8:7"  
"Algid  Troy"
"The  Burden  Of  Almost"  
"Lost  Empyrean"  
"A  Sea  Of  Light"  
"Sarracenia"

Dirge is:

Marc  T.  -  guitars,  vocals,  programming  
Stéphane  L.  -  guitars,  vocals,  programming  
Alain  B.  -  Drums  
Luz  -  Bass



