DIRKSCHNEIDER Live At Summer Breeze 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Professionally filmed video footage of Dirkschneider, featuring frontman Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ex-Accept), performing on August 18th at Summer Breeze 2018 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany can be seen below:

Udo Dirkschneider is featured in a recent interview with United Rock Nations. He discusses the new U.D.O. album, Steelfactory, the departure of guitarist Bill Hudson, who was replaced at least temporarily by former U.D.O. member Stefan Kaufmann.

U.D.O. will release their new album Steelfactory on August 31st worldwide via AFM Records. An official video for the new song "One Heart One Soul" is available for streaming below.

With Steelfactory, U.D.O return to their core competence, clearly influenced by their past shows with Dirkschneider, the songs in their rousingly simple straightness have a hymn character, as it is only known from the past.

Steelfactory has become a timeless metal album and thus the impressive statement of a master of his craft. With its earthy, punchy and handmade sound - with the participation of the Danish producer Jacob Hansen (among others Volbeat) - Steelfactory meets the nerve of the time, which may be triggered again since the successful Dirkschneider tour worldwide.

Steelfactory will available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Boxset

- Ltd. Digipak

- Gtf. Red/Yellow Splatter 2-Vinyl / AFM Exclusive

- Gtf. Silver/Black Marbled 2-Vinyl / AFM Exclusive

- Gtf. Clear Red 2-Vinyl

- Gtf. Clear Yellow 2-Vinyl

- Gtf. Black 2-Vinyl

- CD Jewelcase

- Download & Streaming

Tracklisting:

"Tongue Reaper"

"Make The Move"

"Keeper Of My Soul"

"In The Heat Of The Night"

"Raise The Game"

"Blood On Fire"

"Rising High"

"The Devil Is An Angel" (Bonus Digipak)

"Hungry And Angry"

"One Heart One Soul"

"Pictures In My Dreams" (Bonus Digipak)

"A Bite Of Evil"

"Eraser"

"Rose In The Desert"

"The Way"

