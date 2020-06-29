DIRTY HONEY Release Suitcase Session Video For "Down The Road"

On a late-afternoon earlier this month, with Dodger Stadium and the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background, Dirty Honey took to the hills - with suitcase in hand - and shot an acoustic performance clip of their song, "Down The Road" as the newest instalment in their "Suitcase Sessions" video series.

Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Dirty Honey launched the series when the band had to cancel its plans to travel to Australia to record new music with producer Nick DiDia, as well as perform their first-ever concerts there and in Japan.

"Down The Road" is a seductive and melancholy anthem and this acoustic performance underscores the band's strong connection to the blues. The video's gentle transition from late afternoon to dusk is courtesy of cinematographer Nick Almanza and Director of Photography Jonathan Suarez. Watch below.

From the band's Los Angeles base, Dirty Honey has been writing and demoing new music with Australia-based producer Nick DiDia via Zoom, and are looking to meet up with DiDia to record either in Los Angeles or Australia - depending on travel restrictions - this summer.