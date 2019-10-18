DIRTY HONEY Take You Behind-The-Scenes On Shoot For "Rolling 7s" Music Video

Dirty Honey - Marc Labelle/vocals, John Notto/guitars, Justin Smolian/bass and Corey Coverstone/drums - have released behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot for their video for the single, "Rolling 7s". Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below.

The band are currently traveling cross-country with Alter Bridge and Skillet and will join Guns N' Roses for two dates in Las Vegas before embarking on their first headline tour. All dates are below.

Tour dates:

October

19 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

20 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

22 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

24 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

25 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

November

1 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV (Guns N' Roses)

2 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV (Guns N' Roses)

4 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ ^

5 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM ^

7 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX ^

9 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO ^

12 - The Saint - Reno, NV ^

13 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA ^

14 - Strummers - Fresno, CA ^

16 - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA ^

22 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA ^

^ - Headline dates

(Photo - Mike Savoia)