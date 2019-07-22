DIRTY HONEY - The Making Of "When I'm Gone" Video
July 22, 2019, 42 minutes ago
Go behind the scenes of the music video for "When I'm Gone" by Dirty Honey.
And, here's the "When I'm Gone" music video:
Catch Dirty Honey live in the following cities:
July
27 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival
28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
September
22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
For further details, visit DirtyHoney.com.