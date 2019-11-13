DIRTY RATS Streaming New Single “The Juice”

Australia's Dirty Rats will release their second full-length album, End In Tears, on Friday, December 13. End In Tears features 13 new hard driving original rock compositions from the songwriting team of Beovich/Rich, ranging from rock anthems to drinking songs and even some old school blues, just to shake things up a little. New single, "The Juice", is streaming below.

The album will be released just one year after their first album, Rock N Roll, which received critical praise from press around the world.

Dirty Rats are a no bullshit Aussie pub rock band, playing beer barns and inner city clubs throughout Melbourne and country Victoria. Over the last 30 years, the band have developed a sound that is typically Australian hard rock, think AC/DC, Rose Tattoo. But listen closely and influences from MC5, Motörhead and even some punk rock can be heard. They have developed a loyal fan-base both here and overseas based on their first album, Rock N Roll, and high energy shows for bugger all money, precious little industry recognition, but purely for the enjoyment of playing loud “balls to the wall” rock.

After numerous lineup changes which saw some excellent players and some complete nut jobs pass through the bands ranks, Dirty Rats are now a lean, mean and explosive 4-piece band pumping out some of the best new guitar driven rock, with a uniquely 80's flavour that you will hear today.

Tracklisting:

"The Juice"

"Axis Of Love"

"Love From A Distance"

"End In Tears"

"Jaded"

"The Ballad Of Hobbit Foot"

"Hurts Like A Mother"

"Boss Of Me"

"My Life Is A Clinche"

"Fantasy"

"Bad News Woman"

"Rat Rock"

"Rock Star"

"The Juice" video:

Dirty Rats lineup:

Wayne (Richie Rat) Rich - Vocals

Jamie Beovich - Bass

Anthony (Chooka) Chapple - Guitar

Andy Thomson - Drums