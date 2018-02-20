DIRTY THRILLS Release "The Brave" Music Video

The video for the new single by blues-rock quartet Dirty Thrills is available for streaming below. The classy promo was shot by director Keir Siewert and features actor Christopher Kouros.

Says the band: "'The Brave' began as a song that honours the memory of a man who passed away due to alcohol abuse. We think of it as a message of hope for all those struggling with their inner demons and without the support they need. Alcoholism, mental health problems and homelessness can all be fought against with help and kindness. We are trying to raise awareness with this song, while wishing for a brighter future for all those brave people who suffer.”

An extended version of the clip will be available on the band’s social media pages shortly.

"The Brave" is included on the current Dirty Thrills album, Heavy Living, the promotion of which continues with the following upcoming dates :

February

27 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

28 - London, UK - Underworld

March

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 3

The group play another London show in April when they participate in the first New Breed Night event. This takes place at The Black Heart in Camden on April 26th and will also feature sets by Doomsday Outlaw and The Brink.

Dirty Thrills then head out to mainland Europe as special guests of Skid Row on a month long tour, before their next confirmed UK show at the Stone Free Festival on June 16th at The O2 in London.