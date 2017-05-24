DIRTY THRILLS To Release Heavy Living Album; Video Trailer Streaming

British hard rock quartet Dirty Thrills have inked a multi-album deal with Frontiers Music Srl. The band have recently been hard at work in the studio recording their upcoming new album, Heavy Living, a first release for their new label home that is going to be full of explosive, pull-no-punches new songs.

Heavy Living serves as the follow-up to their well received EP releases and 2014 self-titled debut. The release will be accompanied by festival dates this summer and a full headline tour this fall.

Renowned producer, engineer, and mixer James ‘Lerock’ Loughrey is producing the album at Monnow Valley Studio in North Wales. Opened in 1975, the studio has played host to many a legend (like Black Sabbath and Robert Plant) and James Loughrey himself has his own impressive track record including work with a diverse array of artists ranging from Skindred to Lionel Richie to Manic Street Preachers to Björk and not to mention, Page and Plant and Def Leppard.

“The first time I saw the Dirty Thrills live I was blown away!” says James Loughrey. “I knew straight away that we needed to get into a studio to capture that raw energy and give them a record which would do their live show justice.”

The band’s live work has been building an impressive reputation as a perfect musical blend of sex, riffs, and lung-busting vocals and the aim is to capture that synergy in the studio, where according to bass player Aaron Plows, “the new album is shaping up to be a real treat.”

“We are honoured and beyond excited to be signing a multi-album deal with Frontiers,” says the band. “Many of the legendary bands on the label have hugely influenced our music and direction. We can't wait to spread the Dirty Thrills sound around the globe, make new fans to share our music with and hopefully inspire the next generation in the way we have been. Here's to the future with our new family at Frontiers!”

See a trailer for the new album below: