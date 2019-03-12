DISARRAY - Final Recording Lineup Reunites For The First Time In 14 Years

Tennessee underground veterans, Disarray, have reunited to work on new material for the first time in over a decade. A recent post on the official Disarray Facebook page showed guitarist/vocalist Charlie Bonnet III, bassist Vance Wright, and drummer Shane Harmon in a rehearsal room for the first time since 2005.

"Having fun with some old pals today..." wrote Bonnet on his personal Facebook page, to the shock and delight of long time fans.

Formed in 1993, Disarray took the metal underground by storm, releasing two independent EPs, Widespread Human Disaster in 1995, and Bleed in 1996. The buzz on these two releases caught the attention of Eclipse Records, who signed the band, releasing A Lesson In Respect in 1999, followed by the Dave Brockie (GWAR) produced In The Face Of The Enemy in 2002. Pro-Pain leader Gary Meskil produced the final studio effort to date, the ferocious Edge Of My Demise, in the fall of 2003. The band shopped for a new label home during that time, but failed to get a properly distributed release for the album until 2009. By that time both Harmon and Wright had quit music, so there was no tour to promote the album, and interest in the band quickly fizzled. Bonnet forged on with replacement members, but made Disarray a lesser priority in order to focus on a Nashville songwriting career.

Disarray did multiple tours across America over years, with the biggest being the opening act on the GWAR Blood Drive Tour in 2002. "We lived in a van for a few years, playing every shit hole with electricity" states Bonnet. "Of course we got our share of festival gigs, and opened for a bunch of national acts on the road as well," he reflects. "The Demise line-up of the band was my favorite, and I always said the only way I'd dust off this old war machine again is if it was with these two guys. Well the time has arrived! Everyone is older and sober, so let's drop tune the guitars and see what we can come up with. We may even do the occasional gig if it makes sense."

Charlie and Shane also play music together in the nationally acclaimed southern rock band Charlie Bonnet III and The Folkin' Gasholes. Catch them live at Rocklahoma this year.