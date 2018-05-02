DISCHORDIA Announce Binge/Purge EP

While much of the modern era of death metal is chided for not having a signature sound, groups like Dischordia have continued to thrive by building their own mold bit by bit since their inception in 2010. Drawing inspiration from such forward-thinking metal heavyweights as Decapitated, Gorguts, Meshuggah, and The Dillinger Escape Plan, Oklahoma City's Dischordia brings a fresh perspective to the progressive metal scene by combining tried-and-true US death metal brutality with far-flung ideas from a multitude of global influences. After reaching new heights on their 2016 album Thanatopsis, the group set out eager as usual to craft something different yet even stronger moving forward.

Which leads to today's announcement of Binge/Purge, an ambitious two-song effort clocking in at just over 24-minutes between two multi-part songs that stretch the band’s writing and playing to a whole new level. The EP will see release on Friday, June 15th.

Between its skull-crushing density, a keen grasp of dynamics, and turn-on-a-dime versatility on display throughout Binge/Purge, the release calls to mind recent complex EP efforts by fellow dissonant death metal acts such as Gorguts and Coma Cluster Void. Esteemed scene veteran Colin Marston (Gorguts, Krallice) was tapped to work his magic on Binge/Purge and expertly handled the releases mixing and mastering.

Dischordia guitarist Keeno comments on Binge/Purge:

"Binge/Purge is a modern take on Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy within our own political-cultural system. We enjoy telling stories with our music. Thanatopsis was a new level for us stylistically in searching for our sound. Binge/Purge builds on that progress and allows us to stretch our skills within a concept EP. "

Tracklisting:

“Binge”

“Purge”

Extended teaser: