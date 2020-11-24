DISCIPLES OF VERITY Feat. COREY GLOVER Debut “I Am I” Single

Powerhouse all-star band Disciples Of Verity (D.O.V.) continues to build momentum with the release of the fourth single and video, “I Am I,” from their upcoming debut album, Pragmatic Sanction.

“My hat goes off to the folks doing all that hard work to make this video,” says frontman Corey Glover. “The director and the crew did a great job. The story they told was one of struggle and overcoming a system that more often than not, puts people (women) in financial and physical danger. I am proud of everyone who was involved in telling this story.”

Adds guitarist Mark Monjoy, “We had a great couple days of shooting with Tony at Kennette Productions. We trusted his vision of what the video needed to capture, and we made it happen. Once you have a good team in place it makes our job that much easier.”

Fueled by an insatiable urge to create and collaborate, D.O.V. combines the broad range of talent of its all-star lineup - which also includes drummer Corey Pierce (God Forbid) and George Pond (Negative Sky) - to forge a new breed of crossover metal. The band’s debut, scheduled for a late summer/early fall release via The Label Group, features guest performances from numerous Platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists including Morgan Rose (Sevendust), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Tara McLeod (Kittie), JJ Sammataro (Negative Sky) and solo artist Joe Gareri.

D.O.V. released a lyric video for the track “The Flow,” featuring a guest appearance by Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, followed by a cover of X Ambassadors’ “Unsteady” and “The Lost Ones.”

Pragmatic Sanction is scheduled for release next year via The Label Group. The album was produced by George Pond and Charlie Berezansky, co-produced by Corey Pierce and Jay Muench, mixed by Charlie Berezansky at Rival Sound, and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side.

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Lying To Myself” (feat. Phil Demmel)

“The Flow” (feat. Morgan Rose)

“Worthy” (feat. Jeff Loomis)

“The Lost Ones” (feat. JJ Sammataro)

“Confiding In Shadows” (feat. Joe Garen)

“Remember The Living” (feat. Tara McLeod)

“Unsteady” (X Ambassadors cover)

“I AM I” (feat. Joe Garen)

“Unsteady”:

“The Flow”:

“Lying To Myself”:

(Photo by: @kennetteproductions)