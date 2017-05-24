DISCIPLINE Releases “Life Imitates Art” Lyric Video

Detroit prog rock icons Discipline have just released the first single from their impending fifth studio album, Captives Of The Wine Dark Sea, which is set for release in early July, the band's first record through Laser's Edge. The album's second track, "Life Imitates Art," is now a lyric video.

Discipline has performed and recorded together since 1987, and remains one of the top bands in the American progressive rock scene. The band's current lineup, including drummer Paul Dzendzel, bassist Mathew Kennedy, lead guitarist Chris Herin (Tiles), and vocalist/keyboardist Matthew Parmenter, worked with veteran music producer Terry Brown(Rush, Fate's Warning) for the mixing of their newest opus, Captives Of The Wine Dark Sea, which Parmenter describes as, "an escape to ameliorate the workaday world."



Laser's Edge will release Captives Of The Wine Dark Sea worldwide on CD, LP, and digital formats on July 7th; watch for additional audio samples, digital, and vinyl preorders to be issued in the days ahead.





Discipline will perform several concerts in Europe this Summer, with a show in Madrid, Spain on August 30th, followed by a solo show from vocalist Matthew Parmenter show in Rome, Italy the following evening. September 2nd sees the band playing at Novara, Italy's 2Days Prog+1Festival on September 2nd before returning stateside. Discipline also plays September 23rd as part of the NJ Proghouse Series in New Jersey with Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, and October sees the band playing in Ferndale, Michigan with Necromonkey, and taking part in Progtoberfest III in Chicago. Additional tour dates supporting the new album are to be expected.