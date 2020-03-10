DISEMBOWELMENT - Transcendence Into The Peripheral Album, Dusk And Deep Sensory Procession Into Aural Fate EP To Be Released On Double Vinyl

Disembowelment's landmark full-length, Transcendence Into The Peripheral, and long-sought-after EP and Demo collection, Dusk And Deep Sensory Procession Into Aural Fate, are set for release on limited edition 2xLP to continue celebrating Relapse's 30 year anniversary.

Available on April 24, you can pre-order now, here.

Originally released in 1993, Disembowelment cemented their status as one of the underground's most unique and enigmatic doom/death metal bands with their landmark full length Transcendence Into The Peripheral. Crushing, atmospheric, and wholly engrossing, Transcendence... is essential listening for fans of negative music.

Dusk And Deep Sensory Procession Into Aural Fate sees the band's long sought-after EP and Demo collection available on vinyl for the very first time. The two recordings from 1991-92 capture a glimpse into the deathly doom the band would be renowned for. Featuring exclusive new art.