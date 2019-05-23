DISENTOMB To Headline Bloodletting North America Tour

Dates have been revealed for the Bloodletting North America Tour. Now in its thirteenth year, the trek, which covers a large portion of the US and Eastern Canada, will see Unique Leader artists Disentomb headlining with support coming from Visceral Disgorge, and label mates Signs Of The Swarm, Continuum, Organectomy, and Mental Cruelty.

Unique Leader Records commented, "We are beyond excited to unveil the lineup for the 13th Bloodletting North America Tour! We are incredibly happy to have the mighty Disentomb headlining alongside so many of our artists. This is definitely one of the most insanely brutal lineups of the year so don't miss out!"





September

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

19 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

21 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

25 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

28 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

29 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

30 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar

October

1 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

3 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

4 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Discover "Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness" by Disentomb: