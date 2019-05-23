DISENTOMB To Headline Bloodletting North America Tour
May 23, 2019, an hour ago
Dates have been revealed for the Bloodletting North America Tour. Now in its thirteenth year, the trek, which covers a large portion of the US and Eastern Canada, will see Unique Leader artists Disentomb headlining with support coming from Visceral Disgorge, and label mates Signs Of The Swarm, Continuum, Organectomy, and Mental Cruelty.
Unique Leader Records commented, "We are beyond excited to unveil the lineup for the 13th Bloodletting North America Tour! We are incredibly happy to have the mighty Disentomb headlining alongside so many of our artists. This is definitely one of the most insanely brutal lineups of the year so don't miss out!"
September
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One
14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
19 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
21 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar
24 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi
25 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
26 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
28 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
29 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
30 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar
October
1 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
3 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
4 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Discover "Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness" by Disentomb: