DISPARAGER To Release Existential Dread Album In May

An overall mesmerizing sound—melodic, heavy, urgent, atmospheric, and beautiful… Brooklyn, NY's Disparager have staked their claim on aggressive music, taking whatever familiarity was established in the 90s, 00s, and 2010s and completely flipping you on your ass.

The band are set to release their new album Existential Dread independently on May 3rd. The video for “Fall” is streaming below.

Produced by Jay Maas (Defeater, Bane, H2O, Counterparts) and mastered by Mike Kalajian (Machine Head, Saosin, Moving Mountains), their new LP Existential Dread is a vortex of raw human emotion. The music channels sorrow, anguish, and punishing sadness and somehow brings you back to the calm white light and makes the entire experience beautiful.

"For the sake of speaking my mind almost selfishly," vocalist Christopher AhKao explains, "I want this record, the push that we do, the touring, and the music--especially the integrity of the music--to inspire this Brooklyn scene 'thing' that we are a part of to write better fucking records. I want them to hear Existential Dread and go 'Holy fucking shit... we need to write better records, because Disparager did something special and made such a damn good record.' As selfishly as I breath air, that is what I want out of this—better fucking art."

Tracklisting:

“Prelude”

“Promise (I’ve Already Surrendered)”

“Couldn’t Tie You Down”

“Existential Dread”

“Bring Me To Bellevue”

“Fall”

“Fire”

“Spiders Across The Stars”

“The Time Will Come For All Of Us”

Disparager live:

February

25 – New York, NY – Nurse Bettie

27 – Long Branch, NJ – Brighton Bar

28 – Winooski, VT – Gloom Garden

March

1 – Montclair, NJ – Meatlocker

2 – Potsdam, NY – VFW

3 – New Hampton, NY – Dojo Dungeon

“Fall” video: