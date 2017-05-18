DISPLEASED DISFIGUREMENT To Release Origin Of Abhorrence Album In June; “Malignant Misery” Single Streaming

South African slam lords, Displeased Disfigurement, are about to change the landscape of brutal death metal forever. Mark your calendars for June 9th - that date will go down in history as the day the earth crumbled beneath the crushing surge of slam known as Origin Of Abhorrence.

Formed way back in 2001 with original members Darius Wilken and Nick Louverdis, the guys played numerous shows around South Africa, spewing a more primitive, traditional death metal sound. After several successful years in the underground, in 2013 the band released their critically-acclaimed masterpiece of slam, entitled Extermination Process. Riding a tsunami of slam for the next couple of years, where they garnered many favourable reviews, the band then parted ways with founding member Nick in 2015.

With the search for a suitable replacement as priority one, the guys came across Riian Els (ex-Bile Of Man, ex-Funeral God). With the lineup complete, the band commenced writing for what would become their much more brutal and slammerific sophomore effort, Origin Of Abhorrence.

Tracklisting:

“Intro

“Parasitic Devourement”

“Analgestic Subjection”

“Infernal Machine”

“Malignant Misery”

“Illluminated Race”

“LockDown”

“Injected Suffering”

“Human Cattle”

“Malignant Misery: