DISTURBED Announce The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour With Special Guests STAINED And BAD WOLVES
January 27, 2020, 25 minutes ago
Disturbed have announced their extensive 31-date The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour throughout North America, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation.
The amphitheater tour, with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album, The Sickness. On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive catalog. The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour will run from mid-July through mid-September, with dates in cities including Tampa, Toronto, Cincinnati, Phoenix, and Irvine (full dates below).
Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 AM, local time (with the exception of the Rogers, AR show which will go on-sale at 12 PM, local time). Select pre-sales will begin Tuesday, January 28. Special VIP, meet & greet, and merch bundle packages are available for all dates.
Further details here.
Disturbed’s tour will also be a part of Ticket to Rock 2020, an exclusive ticket package at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country—additional details to be announced, for more info: tickettorock.livenation.com
Tour dates:
July
15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
23 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August
1 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
2 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
10 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
13 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
16 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *
27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
September
1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
2 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
4 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
5 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
9 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
11 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Disturbed recently released an official video for “Hold On To Memories”, a track from their Evolution album, released in October 2018 via Reprise Records.
Says the band: "The song is about not only honouring those we’ve lost, but also making the most of our time with those we still have."
(Photo - Travis Shinn)