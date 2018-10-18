DISTURBED Announces Evolution Tour; THREE DAYS GRACE To Support In North America

Disturbed have announced the Evolution Tour, the band’s worldwide headline tour, starting January in North America and running through May in Europe. Disturbed have also announced that Three Days Grace will be the joining the tour in North America.

The general on-sale for all dates is Friday, October 26th at 10 AM local time, except for Vienna, which goes on sale Thursday, October 25th at 10 AM, local, and Amsterdam, which goes on sale Friday, October 26th at 11 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

January

9 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center *

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum *

12 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena *

16 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center *

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum *

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena *

22 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena *

23 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center *

25 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

28 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *

February

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *

16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *

21 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena *

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

27 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center *

March

1 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *

4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *

April

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

24 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

25 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

May

1 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

4 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

9 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

11 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace

13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

14 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo Manchester



* special guests Three Days Grace

Disturbed's new album, Evolution, will be released tomorrow, Friday, October 19th. The pre-order for Evolution is live at all digital retailers with special D2C packages available on the band’s official website and features lead single “Are You Ready” as an instant download. Pre-order Evolution here.

Evolution arrives in the wake of the group’s 2015 full-length Immortalized, which became their fifth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, earned a platinum certification, and yielded the triple-platinum crossover smash “The Sound Of Silence.” The latter received a nomination at the 2017 Grammy Awards for “Best Rock Performance.” Additionally, they took home “Best Rock Artist” at the iHeartRadioMusic Awards and received acclaim from The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, and more.

For Evolution, the band - David Draiman [vocals], Dan Donegan [guitar], Mike Wengren [drums], and John Moyer [bass] - re-teamed with Immortalized producer Kevin Churko and recorded at the Hideout in Las Vegas.

Tracklisting:

"Are You Ready"

"No More "

"A Reason To Fight"

"In Another Time "

"Stronger On Your Own"

"Hold On To Memories "

"Savior Of Nothing"

"Watch You Burn"

"The Best Ones Lie"

"Already Gone"

Deluxe Edition includes:

"The Sound Of Silence" [Live] (Featuring Myles Kennedy)

"This Venom"

"Are You Ready" (Sam de Jong Remix)

"Uninvited Guest"

"The Best Ones Lie":

"A Reason To Fight" video:

"Are You Ready" video:

"Are You Ready" "making of" footage:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)