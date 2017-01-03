DISTURBED Premier “Immortalized” Live Video

Disturbed have released a live video for “Immortalized”, the title track of their 2015 album. The video was was filmed in several venues across North America, Australia, and New Zealand in late 2016. Watch below:

Disturbed are are nominated in the “Best Rock Performance” category with “The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan) for the 59th Grammy Awards, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12th at 8 PM, ET, on CBS. Disturbed are up against Alabama Shakes (“Joe” Live From Austin City Limits), Beyonce featuring Jack White (“Don’t Hurt Yourself”), David Bowie (“Backstar”), and Twenty One Pilots (“Heathens”).