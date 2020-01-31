DISTURBED Release Official Video Trailer For The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour With Special Guests STAINED And BAD WOLVES

Disturbed have released an official video trailer for their upcoming extensive 31-date The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour throughout North America, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. Watch below.

The amphitheater tour, with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s seminal album, The Sickness. On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive catalog. The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour will run from mid-July through mid-September, with dates in cities including Tampa, Toronto, Cincinnati, Phoenix, and Irvine (full dates below).

Tickets are on sale now. Further details here.

Disturbed’s tour will also be a part of Ticket to Rock 2020, an exclusive ticket package at select Live Nation amphitheaters across the country—additional details to be announced, for more info: tickettorock.livenation.com

Tour dates:

July

15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

23 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August

1 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

2 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

10 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

13 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

16 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September

1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

2 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

4 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

5 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

11 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

(Photo - Travis Shinn)