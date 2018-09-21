DISTURBED Streaming New Single "A Reason To Fight"

As they gear up for the October 19th release of their new album, Evolution, Disturbed have released their new single, "A Reason To Fight". Listen to the song below.

Disturbed are teaming with SiriusXM for a special hometown performance at Chicago’s Vic Theatre on October 10th. This special SiriusXM subscriber event will air October 18th on SiriusXM’s Octane and Turbo Channels.

That night’s electrifying setlist will include new single “Are You Ready”, which is already #4 at rock radio and climbing and its Roboshobo-directed companion video (watch below) has racked up more than 3.4 million YouTube views in just a few short weeks.

The pre-order for the Evolution album is live at all digital retailers with special D2C packages available on the band’s official website and features lead single “Are You Ready” as an instant download. Pre-order Evolution here.

Says Disturbed, “It is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world. This record is truly unique, and very special to us, and we can only hope that upon listening to it, that the world will feel the same. The record showcases the most adventurous and eclectic combination of musical styles and moods that we’ve ever attempted in our careers. Each song truly has its own identity, feel, and power. The writing and recording sessions that fostered this album were truly an emotional and magical experience for us, creating without boundaries or limitations, and simply going where each day’s musical inspiration led us. Influenced by some of the great classic rock records of our youth, it is an experience unlike anything we’ve previously created. Its time is drawing near for the world to finally hear what is undoubtedly the most daring record of our lives. Evolution is coming. Are you ready?”

Evolution arrives in the wake of the group’s 2015 full-length Immortalized, which became their fifth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, earned a platinum certification, and yielded the triple-platinum crossover smash “The Sound Of Silence.” The latter received a nomination at the 2017 Grammy Awards for “Best Rock Performance.” Additionally, they took home “Best Rock Artist” at the iHeartRadioMusic Awards and received acclaim from The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, and more.

For Evolution, the band - David Draiman [vocals], Dan Donegan [guitar], Mike Wengren [drums], and John Moyer [bass] - re-teamed with Immortalized producer Kevin Churko and recorded at the Hideout in Las Vegas.

Tracklisting:

"Are You Ready"

"No More "

"A Reason To Fight"

"In Another Time "

"Stronger On Your Own"

"Hold On To Memories "

"Savior Of Nothing"

"Watch You Burn"

"Best Ones Lie"

"Already Gone"

Deluxe Edition includes:

"The Sound Of Silence" [Live] (Featuring Myles Kennedy)

"This Venom"

"Are You Ready" (Sam de Jong Remix)

"Uninvited Guest"

"Are You Ready" video:

"Are You Ready" "making of" footage:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)