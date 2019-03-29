DIVINER Announce Realms Of Time Album

The Greek heavy/power metal band Diviner will release their new album Realms Of Time on June 7th via Ulterium Records. The album will be available on CD, LP and digital.

The band's debut album Fallen Empires was released in November 2015 and received very good reviews and feedback from around the world. After the release of the album the band played many shows and big festivals in Greece and also in Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, and became known for being a great and energetic live band gaining a strong following.

Diviner entered Devasoundz Studios in Athens last year to record Realms Of Time. The final result show improvements on every level since the band's debut album and the album won't leave fans of heavy and power metal disappointed. The album is heavy, melodic and epic and it’s full of energy, power and emotion.

Realms Of Time was produced and mixed by Fotis Benardo (SepticFlesh), mastered by Henrik Udd (Powerwolf, Hammerfall, Myrath) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani).

Tracklisting:

“Against The Grain”

“Heaven Falls”

“Set Me Free”

“The Earth, The Moon, The Sun”

“Cast Down In Fire”

“Beyond The Border”

“King Of Masquerade”

“Time”

“The Voice From Within”

“Stargate”

Diviner is:

Yiannis Papanikolaou - Vocals

George Maroulees - Guitar

Kostas Fitos - Guitar

Herc Booze - Bass

Fragiskos Samoilis - Drums