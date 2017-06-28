DIVINITY Posts Lyric Videos For “Distorted Mesh”, “PsyWar”

Calgary, AB progressive death metal band Divinity have posted more lyric videos in support of their new album The Immortalist that was unleashed on May 26th.

The band comments on the tracks:

"‘PsyWar’: This was a song that had a concept before the music was written. We knew we needed to create a groovy song with a real sinister message. Once the main riff was written, the rest wrote itself. I am very proud of the final song as it relays the message that we all live in a world of psychological warfare where the elite rulers have fabricated a narrative that we have come to accept as normal. Through media and mainstream news, they have convinced us of all kinds of false beliefs, and they have found a way to get their wars and their ways of normalizing violence and all the terrible things that would normally be completely unacceptable. We have been fully and completely brainwashed to accept atrocities and lies, as truth. Now that we are so conditioned to accept this as normal, we won’t question authority, meaning they can do whatever it is they want, without a backlash from the public.

“‘Distorted Mesh’: This song started as a riff of Sean’s, which I took and spiced up and sped up. The song concept was loosely inspired by the movie"Insidious, where the demon lives in the underworld and emerges only to find his victims, and take them into the other world to torture. Our current world is a very scary place these days, where lies and distortions of the truth are the new norm. We are all connected to each other in this madness, but the things that connect us are distorted and manipulated by evil entities who have succeeded in making us thoughtless slaves. There is no way out of this nightmare that is our modern world's reality."

Orders of the album are at Divinity.ca, iTunes, and Amazon plus an exclusive digipak CD available on their website for those who want to support the band directly.

The Immortalist is a culmination of 5 years of hard work and dedication to their craft. The album features 12 tracks that include their two previous EP releases The Immortalist, Pt. 1 – Awestruck and The Immortalist, Pt. 2 –Momentum with their 3rd EP The Immortalist Pt. 3 - Conqueror now finished completing the trilogy series for one huge full length album. All the tracks on the album are remixed and remastered by the talented Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Grid Productions) to make the songs more cohesive and work as a full-length album experience. This album also features Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid of Soilwork on vocals for the song “D.M.T.”. Divinity is also offering fans an exclusive digipak CD available on their website for those who want to support the band directly.

The bands comments on release:

"Closure is such great thing! We’ve finished our third EP for The Immortalist trilogy concept and have decided to take all three EP’s and turn it into a full-length album."

Tracklisting:

“Manhunt”

“Atlas”

“Hallowed Earth”

“D.M.T.”

“PsyWar”

“Distorted Mesh”

“The Dead Speak From Behind”

“Lucid Creator”

“The Reckoning”

“All Seeing Eyes”

“Momentum”

“Conqueror”

"Atlas" video:

“Manhunt” video:

Album teaser: