DIZASTRA Issue "Vae Victus" Music Video

From the bowels of Satan's lair, Dizastra has come. Fans shall be massacred with their first full-length album, Elder Sun, coming later in 2019.

Following up the 2015 EP, Hell's Gate, Montreal based Dizastra summons unholy ferocity in their music, merging the sounds of black, thrash and melodic heavy metal to coagulate in a distinct sound.

"Vae Victus" is the first single from the upcoming album Elder Sun. The anthem to riding a dragon through Hades, this track combines all the elements of what makes heavy metal what it is. Bringing together shrieking vocals, pummeling drums, cosmic-threatening bass, and electrifying (literally) solos, "Vae Victus" rides triumph through listeners ears.

The video for "Vae Victus" demonstrates their meager budget and Tolkien level storytelling in a compelling tale of time travel and high adventure. Wizards, warriors, battle, and friendship all come together to dazzle viewers around the globe. Your steed awaits for a blasphemous sojourn into the abyss.

