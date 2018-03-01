DJ ASHBA And Wife Naty - Episode 4 Of I Will If You Will - The Sky Jump

Guitarist Dj Ashba (Pyromantic, Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses) and his wife Naty are back with the fourth episode of their new show, I Will If You Will. Are you scared of heights? Would you jump from the top of a hotel?

"It's time to face our fears! Everybody thinks that once you get married it's game over. We fully DISAGREE! Marriage can be fun and challenging. We invite you to challenge your partner and have fun while creating memories together!"

This time it's Dj's turn to dare Naty with an extreme challenge. He chose the 855 feet Sky Jump at the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Episode 3 - Insane Food Challenge:

Episode 2 - Skydiving:

Episode 1 - Arachnophobia: