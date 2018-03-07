DJ ASHBA And Wife Naty - Episode 5 Of I Will If You Will - Axe Throwing

Guitarist Dj Ashba (Pyromantic, Sixx:A.M.) and his wife Naty are back with the fifth episode of their new show, I Will If You Will. Have you ever thrown an axe?

"It's time to face our fears! Everybody thinks that once you get married it's game over. We fully DISAGREE! Marriage can be fun and challenging. We invite you to challenge your partner and have fun while creating memories together!"

This time Naty is challenging Dj to throw axes. She forgot he worked on the farm, while she's never even held an axe before. Who will win?

Episode 4 - The Sky Jump:

Episode 3 - Insane Food Challenge:

Episode 2 - Skydiving:

Episode 1 - Arachnophobia: