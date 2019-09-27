DJ ASHBA Reflects On His Time With GUNS N' ROSES - "I Have Memories That Nobody Can Take From Me And Money Can't Buy" (Video)

In the clip below, Butch Bradley gets a sneak peak at Pyromantic, DJ Ashba's latest project. Then, they sit down and talk about DJ's humble beginnings, his wild journey, and his great love for and knowledge of rock and roll. Known for his work with Sixx: A.M. and Guns N' Roses from (2009 - 2015), Ashba also reflects on his time with G'N'R.

On being compared to Slash by the fans:

"They're like, 'You're smoking a cigarette. That's because you're trying to be Slash.' I was, like, 'No, honestly, I've been smoking since I was 14.' But it was just this weird... 'You're wearing a hat.....' 'Yeah, I wore a hat in Sixx:A.M.' There was times where, fuck, I just wanted to hang myself in my hotel room, but I look back now and I'm so thankful and grateful to have these memories. And I gained a lot of fans - don't get me wrong - and for that I'm grateful. I have memories that nobody can take from me and money can't buy."