DJEVEL Release "Det Svartner Paa Likbleik Hud" Single; Audio Streaming

Norwegian black metal act Djevel have announced the release of the brand new single "Det Svartner Paa Likbleik Hud". The track is available for streaming below.

The stunning artwork was specially commissioned by artist Danny Larsen:

Djevel will release their fifth album, Blant Svarte Graner on March 16th via Aftermath Music.

The band has undergone some changes since the last album, where Mannevond (Koldbrann) has taken over the vocal duties from E. Hjelvik (Kvelertak). New drummer is Faust (ex-Emperor, Blood Tsunami), which has added a whole new dynamic range to the bands Norwegian styled black metal of the 90s. Still, mastermind and songwriter Ciekals continues to write his music the way its always been. Black metal with a brooding melodic sense, enriched with haunting acoustic passages.