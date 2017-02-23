DOBBELTGJENGER Signs To Karisma Records

Norway's Karisma Records has announced their first signing of the year, and, in keeping with the label's reputation for finding the best amongst the nascent talent on the Norwegian scene, they have inked a deal with Dobbeltgjenger, who, according to the band themselves, play "paranoid, dark and catchy rock".

Commenting on their joining forces with Karisma, Dobbeltgjenger had this to say: "We are very pleased to have signed with Karisma Records. It's a privilege to sign with a label with so many original and bold artists! Now we are heading to the studio to record a new, punk-inspired, and more hands-on record. The album is already written and we are really looking forward to sharing it with the world!"

Formed in 2015 in the rainy streets of Karisma's home town of Bergen, Dobbeltgjenger's lineup of Sondre Veland (Major Parkinson, Ossicles) on drums, Jakob Sønnesyn (Depresno, 9 Grader Nord) on bass, Vegard Wikne (Ocean Of Lotion) on guitars and vocals, and Knut Martin Rasmussen Langeland on guitar, draw their inspiration from everything from old videogames, to their own neuroticism, to bands like Queens Of The Stone Age, The Mars Volta, and Radiohead.

Dobbeltgjenger's debut full-length album, When I've Gone To Space, appeared in late 2016, and whilst this first album is heavily influenced by progressive rock and elements of jazz and psychedelia, the follow up album, which the band are currently working on, and which is expected to be released in 2018, marks a noticeable shift away from a purely psychedelic expression and towards a more varied and, as the band mentioned previously, punk-inspired direction. It's a direction in which allows Dobbeltgjenger to explore paranoid and angular mind games through the use of explosive stoner riffs and electric slide-guitars.

A video for the title track from Dobbeltgjenger's debut album, which frontman Wikne describes as being, “a lonely journey into space - about diving into oneself and into the vast and strange "space" where lost astronauts in search of inner peace meet", can be seen below:

(Photo - Jarle Hovda Moe)