DOCTOR BUTCHER Feat. SAVATAGE Legends JON OLIVA, CHRIS CAFFERY To See Vinyl Release For The First Time

As part of their "BlackBeard" series, Jolly Roger Records will release a vinyl reissue of the self-titled 1994 album from Doctor Butcher, featuring Savatage legends Jon Oliva on vocals and Chris Caffery on guitar, on June 20.

The first 100 copies will be available on coloured vinyl, licensed by Sony Music Entertainment Italy. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Altar"

"Don't Talk To Me"

"Season Of The Witch"

"Reach Out And Torment Someone"

"Juice"

"The Chair"

"Innocent Victim"

"The Picture's Wild"

"Lost In The Dark"

"I Hate, You Hate...We All Hate!!"

"All For One, None For All"