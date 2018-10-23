Documentary On Heavy Metal In Latin America – Trailer Revealed

The full trailer for the upcoming documentary Songs of Injustice: Heavy Metal Music in Latin America has just been released. The film was directed by Dr. Nelson Varas-Díaz (Professor, Florida International University) and explores metal music in Latin America focusing on Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru.

The film has already received several laurels from international film festivals. Here is what people are saying bout the documentary, which will see the light on December 2018:

“Songs of Injustice” is not simply a documentary about metal in Latin America, it is a moving testimony to the ways in which metal can act as a source of resistance, fortitude and resilience. All the countries covered in the film struggle with poverty, oppression and violence. The extraordinary interviews in ‘Songs of Injustice’ document the ways in which Latin American metalheads understand the circumstances in which they are living and find in metal a way to survive, endure and prosper.” -Keith Kahn-Harris, Author of Extreme Metal: Music and Culture on the Edge

“This film is the most important documentary of the metal scene today. Following on from the documentary on metal in Puerto Rico, Varas and his colleagues have created an essential critical history of the emergence of metal in Latin America.” -Karl Spracklen, Professor, Leeds Beckett University

“A stunning accomplishment—this film roams the vibrant and vast landscape of Latin American heavy metal with the keen eye of a scholar and a soul of a warrior. Nelson Varas-Díaz demonstrates once again that metal music has played a vital role in the region’s centuries-long struggle for human dignity in the face of genocide, colonialism, dictatorship, neo-imperialism, and environmental devastation. The music’s pretty excellent, too! Entertaining and insightful, Songs of Injustice is the crowning achievement in a remarkable trilogy of films on metal culture in Latin America.” Jeremy Wallach, Professor, Bowling Green State University

“Extraordinarily important work. Nelson Varas-Díaz has once again brought us the heart and purpose of metal: the fight of the underdog. Wherever you are in the world, this is the voice that unites us.” Denigrata Herself

Follow the film on Facebook.