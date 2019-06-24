DOGBANE To Release Idylls Of Woe Album In July; "The One I Was Warned Of" Track Stream Available

After four years since Dogbane's last album, When Karma Comes Calling, the North Carolina traditional heavy metal band has finally completed work on their third full-length album, entitled Idylls Of Woe.

Since 2010, Dogbane have continued to stay active in the North Carolina metal scene, releasing two albums of solid doom laced traditional heavy metal. Dogbane stay faithful to the foundations of traditional heavy metal while forging a sound of their own.

Heaven And Hell Records will release Idylls Of Woe on July 19 on both CD and vinyl in a very limited quantity. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song "The One I Was Waned Of", below.

Tracklisting:

"The One I Was Warned Of"

"Devil's Tramping Ground"

"Blood In The Snow"

"Riddle Of Steel"

"Land Of Shadows"

"Now You Know"

"Winter Of Man's Demise"

"Sin Eater"

"The One I Was Warned Of":

Lineup:

Mitchell Allred - Guitars

Kevin D. Davis - Bass, Backing Vocals

Jeff Neal - Vocals

Jerry Cloer - Drums, Percussion

Jeff Rinehart - Guitars, Keyboards, Backing Vocals