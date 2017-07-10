DOKKEN Live In Colorado; Quality Video Streaming

Decibel Geek TV has uploaded video footage shot at Dokken’s July 7th show a Buffalo Rose In Golden, Colorado. Watch below.

Dokken’s setlist:

“Don't Close Your Eyes”

“The Hunter”

“Kiss Of Death”

“Into The Fire”

“Breaking The Chains”

“Dream Warriors”

“Just Got Lucky”

“Alone Again”

“Maddest Hatter”

“Too High To Fly”

“Will The Sun Rise”

“It's Not Love”

“In My Dreams”

“Tooth And Nail”

Dokken perform next at Balingen, Germany’s Bang Your Head!!! festival, taking place July 13th - 15th. Find Dokken’s live itinerary at this location.