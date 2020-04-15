DOKKEN - Long Way Home Flashback Interview From 2002 Surfaces On YouTube

Metal Express Radio has posted a flashback interview with Dokken frontman Don Dokken, conducted when the band released the Long Way Home album in 2002. Don talked about changes in the line up: why original bassist Jeff Pilson left and his scepticism towards Jeff's musical plans, that new bassist Barry Sparks was done playing with guitar heroes, replacing Reb Beach with John Norum, and drummer Mick Brown is in a lot of trouble.

Jason "Bakko" Bakken from the Cobras & Fire Cobras & Fire comedy / rock talk show spoke with Dokken guitarist Jon Levin about the current status of Don Dokken, who had lost most of the use of hands following recent spinal surgery.

"Look, any nerve injury takes a long time to heal but he's definitely showing signs of progress which is good. So I'm happy about that. You know it's gonna take a while. But we're hoping obviously that he has a full and complete recovery. But he had a really rough ride. None of us were expecting it to be so severe. His surgery was more intensive than he was led to believe initially.”

