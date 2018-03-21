DOKKEN Premiers Official Music Video For New Song "It's Just Another Day"

In 2016, the classic original lineup of Dokken, featuring Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown, reunited to play the world famous Loud Park Festival in Japan. Fortunately for fans outside of Japan, cameras were there to capture the performance and now Frontiers is set to issue Return To The East Live 2016 on April 20th.

In addition to the Japanese performance, this set also features footage from the classic lineup's only US show in Sioux Falls, SD at Badlands. Pre-order and stream singles from the album here

Return To The East Live 2016 will be available in the following formats:

* CD/DVD* Blu-Ray

* Collector's Box (CD/DVD + T-Shirt) [Comes with XL tee in the US, L tee in EU]

* 2xLP Standard 180g Black Vinyl

* 2xLP Limited Edition 180g Green Vinyl (Exclusive to Frontiers' US Store - Limited to 150 worldwide)

* 2xLP Limited Edition 180g Red Vinyl (Exclusive to Frontiers' EU Store - Limited to 150 worldwide)

* MP3 (audio only)

If the release wasn't amazing enough, the package includes a brand-new studio track, "It's Just Another Day", and two acoustic re-workings of classic tracks, from the original members. An official video for "It's Just Another Day" can be found below.

"After 25 years, it was great to reunite with George and Jeff and Mick and do a couple shows for the fans. We hope you like this album and video. There's a lot of great bonus footage of us having fun, so enjoy it," says Don Dokken.

Bassist Jeff Pilson adds, "I'm so thrilled this piece of the Dokken story is hitting the streets! What a magical experience it has been and this CD/DVD captures a lot of that wonderful manic energy that has always made Dokken so vital! I remain extremely grateful to have been a part of such a vibrant voice in the world of heavy rock. Thanx to the fans and to George, Don and Mick for being the musicians, writers and friends that you are!"

Tracklisting:

CD

"It's Another Day" (New Studio Track)

"Kiss Of Death"

"The Hunter"

"Unchain The Night"

"When Heaven Comes Down"

"Breakin' The Chains"

"Into The Fire"

"Dream Warriors"

"Tooth And Nail"

"Alone Again" (Intro)

"Alone Again"

"It's Not Love"

"In My Dreams"

"Heaven Sent" (Acoustic Studio Bonus Track)

"Will The Sun Rise" (Acoustic Studio Bonus Track)



DVD

"Tooth And Nail"

"Unchain The Night"

"When Heaven Comes Down"

"Breakin' The Chains"

"Into The Fire"

"Alone Again"

"It's Not Love"

"Paris Is Burning"

"Kiss Of Death"

"The Hunter"

"Dream Warriors"

"In My Dreams"

Behind the Scenes

"It's Another Day" video:

"In My Dreams":





Trailer:

Lineup:

Don Dokken - Vocals

George Lynch - Guitars

Jeff Pilson - Bass

Mick Brown - Drums