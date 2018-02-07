DOKKEN's Classic Lineup To Release Return To The East Live (2016) In April; Artwork Revealed

Dokken's classic lineup - Don Dokken (vocals), George Lynch (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass) and "Wild" Mick Brown (drums) - will release a new CD/DVD and Blu-ray, entitled Return To The East Live (2016), on April 20th.

The set contains footage from the band's 2016 sets at Loud Park in Japan and their performance in South Dakota. It will also include a brand new studio track, "It's Just Another Day", recorded by the original members.

Return To The East Live (2016) will also be available on vinyl and a CD/DVD + T-Shirt Deluxe Set. Check out the artwork below, and stay tuned for further details.