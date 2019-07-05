DON DOKKEN Addresses Status Of Drummer MICK BROWN – “He’s Retiring, Basically”

On a recent episode of The Classic Metal Show, Dokken frontman Don Dokken talked about the status of drummer “Wild” Mick Borwn”, who has been with the band for over 40 years. During some recent concerts by the band, House Of Lords’ BJ Zampa has been behind the kit.

Don explained the situation saying, “I think he's done. He's retiring, basically. It hit me very suddenly. We were actually on tour, I don't know, a month and a half, two months ago. I remember, we were at the airport, and we were getting on yet another freakin' plane flight, like we do four or five times a week, and he pulled me aside and he says, 'Bro, I can't do it anymore.' And I said, 'What's the matter?' And he said, 'No, I can't do it anymore. I can't do this. I can't keep flying and playing and staying in hotels and playing drums.' And I said, 'Is it a money thing? Or is it just the travel? We can cut the shows back. We can do less shows.' And he said, 'No. I just can't do it, man.' And he made a point. He said, 'Look, I started playing drums at 10 years old, and I'm 62.' He goes, 'I'm just worn out.'"