DON FELDER Announces Live Dates In London, Paris, Berlin

Fresh from releasing his new solo album, American Rock ‘N’ Roll, via BMG in April, legendary singer songwriter, guitarist, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Don Felder, has announced three European shows this September, with tickets on sale Friday, July 5.

The Bush Hall show in London is his first ever UK solo gig. Felder will play the following shows:

September

19 - Bush Hall - London, England

21 - Café de la Danse - Paris, France

23 - Frannz Club - Berlin, Germany

(Photo - Michael Helms)