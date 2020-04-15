DON FELDER - Former EAGLES Guitarist To Appear On The Big Interview With Dan Rather

Legendary singer-songwriter, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, and true American rock and roll guitar hero, Don Felder, will be the featured guest on the April 29 episode of The Big Interview With Dan Rather. Set to air at 8 PM, EST / 5 PM, PST on AXS TV, the episode will be available in the US through various providers. Click here for more information.

Leading up to the airing of his interview, Don has shared the following message while sending his best wishes for all to stay safe and healthy:

Felder is currently promoting his solo album American Rock 'N' Roll (BMG) - a follow up to 2012's Road To Forever - which covers the gamut of the his artistic talents, consisting of 11 high-energy rockers mixed with touching, thoughtful ballads representing the peak of his creative prowess.

The album boasts an impressive guest list of contributors who comprise a veritable who’s who of modern rock music, including Sammy Hagar, Slash, Richie Sambora, Orianthi, Peter Frampton, Joe Satriani, Mick Fleetwood, Chad Smith, Bob Weir, David Paich, Steve Porcaro, Alex Lifeson, and many more.

(Photo - Michael Helms)